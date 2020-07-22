Stronger than soulmates. Megan Fox gushed over the “electricity” she felt with Machine Gun Kelly in their first joint interview as a couple.

The Jennifer’s Body star, 34, dished on the details of her budding romance with the Big Time Adolescence actor, 30, during the latest episode of the “Give Them Lala … With Randall” podcast with Lala Kent and Randall Emmett. Fox met Kelly (real name Colson Baker) on set of Emmett’s new film, Midnight in the Switchgrass, and knew “something was going to come from that” almost instantly.

“I was like, ‘Who is going to play this role?’ And [Emmett] was like, ‘Oh, we just got Machine Gun Kelly,’ and immediately, I was like, ‘Uh oh,'” the New Girl alum said on Wednesday, July 22. “I could feel that some wild s–t was going to happen to me from that meeting, but I wasn’t yet sure what. I just felt it like, deep in my soul.”

Kelly, for his part, admitted that he would linger outside of his trailer hoping to just “catch one glimpse of eye contact” from his future flame. “The universe was doing the most to constantly keep us apart,” he said.

The costars sparked dating rumors in May, three days before Brian Austin Green revealed that he and Fox were ending their marriage after 10 years together. The former couple share sons Noah, 7, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 3, and plan to still make their kids their main “focus” despite their split.

“I will always love her,” Green, 47, said on his “… With Brian Austin Green” podcast at the time. “She met this guy Colson on set on this film she’s working on. I’ve never met him … Megan and I have talked about him and they’re friends at this point.”

Things between Fox and the “Till I Die” rapper quickly heated up as a source told Us Weekly exclusively in May that the pair had “definitely hooked up” since sparking their connection. One month later, a second source confirmed that they had “gotten more serious and are officially dating.” While discussing her new relationship, the Transformers actress revealed that she felt a cosmic pull toward Kelly.

“The second that I was in a room with him … I knew right away that he was what I call a twin flame,” she explained on Wednesday. “Instead of a soul mate, a twin flame is actually where a soul has ascended into a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time. So we’re actually two halves of the same soul, I think. And I said that to him almost immediately because I felt it right away.”

Kelly later confirmed Fox’s claim that the duo had a “really poetic” connection that made them a perfect match — and teased Emmett, 49, for not catching on sooner.

“You two are the best actors in the world,” the director joked. “I knew there was a chemistry but I didn’t know anything on a personal level. When I was watching you guys in the frame … as a director, I just thought I was a genius. … The chemistry that was going on was very magical.”