A changed man! Machine Gun Kelly credited his girlfriend, Megan Fox, with being a positive influence in his life.

In Nylon’s latest cover story released on Tuesday, November 17, the 30-year-old “Bloody Valentine” artist opened up about how “happy” he is after releasing his successful Tickets to My Downfall album in September. He also shared how his new relationship with Fox, 34, has contributed to his happiness.

“Love is not what’s being encouraged now. In fact, it’s exactly the opposite: Everything now is isolation, dehumanization, separation,” he explained in the interview. “And f–k, dude, you have in your head that you’re this rock star, with multiple women and all that.”

Kelly, who was born Colson Baker, continued, “So finding someone that can take you out of the fast lane and make sure that you’re safe, because at any minute you can crash — I love that it can evolve into that.”

Following Kelly’s interview, the Jennifer’s Body actress told the publication that her beau’s bad-boy persona is a “genuine extension of a very real rage and a very deep pain” tied to his childhood trauma. Additionally, Fox noted that there’s “never an attempt to control” the rapper on her end.

“He looks to me to avoid his own self-destructive tendencies, and that’s where I’m useful because on his own and left to his own devices, I don’t know how much interest he has in caring for himself,” she explained, joking that “loving him is like being in love with a tsunami or a forest fire.”

In June, Us Weekly broke the news that Kelly and Fox were officially together. The romance between the duo, who met on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass, was confirmed after Fox’s estranged husband, Brian Austin Green, announced their split in May after nearly 10 years of marriage.

A source exclusively told Us in September that while Kelly and Fox “aren’t seriously talking about getting engaged, married or having kids right now,” but they “are definitely super into each other.”

Last month, Kelly opened up about how he became a “better” person through his relationship with Fox. “I think the universe caught on to me wanting to make a change. It was like, ‘Maybe we won’t make this a reality; maybe we’ll make this ironic,’” the King of Staten Island actor told NME on October 23. “Instead of the downfall, go ahead and have the biggest rise of your f–king life.”

The New Girl alum shares Noah, 8, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 4, with Green, 47, while the “Bad Things” rapper shares daughter Casie, 12, with ex Emma Cannon.