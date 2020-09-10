The next big step! Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox have made some serious strides in their whirlwind romance — but are being careful about planning for the future.

“MGK and Megan aren’t seriously taking about getting engaged, married or having kids right now and they’re not there yet. It’s too soon for everyone, both of their kids and Brian [Austin Green] included,” a source exclusively reveals in the latest issue of Us Weekly. “They are definitely super into each other. MGK is obsessed with Megan.”

The Transformers actress, 34, and the “Bloody Valentine” artist, 30, were first linked in May shortly before Green, 47, confirmed that he and Fox had gone their separate ways after nearly 10 years of marriage. The former couple share sons Noah, 7, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 4, who have already been introduced to their mom’s new man. Kelly, for his part, has a 12-year-old daughter, Cassie, from a previous relationship.

“MGK has met Megan’s kids, but Brian is pretty protective of them,” the source says. “Megan and Brian’s relationship is so up and down. They have been coparenting in a healthy way as best as they can.”

In August, the BH90210 actor admitted that he hasn’t spent time with Kelly and that he wishes his estranged wife “all the best” as they transition to their new roles as coparents.

“We shared a lot together and we really went through a lot together,” Green said during an Instagram Live. “So right now the paths are different and she is on her path doing what she feels she needs to be doing to be happy and I’m on my path doing what I feel I need to do to be happy and it’s not for a lack of love for the kids or lack of being responsible, it’s really important to take care of yourself. It’s important for us as parents to take care of ourselves.”

While things between Fox and Kelly have progressed quickly, the Jennifer’s Body star likes to “keep him guessing” and will be “hot and heavy with him one day and cold the next,” despite their undeniable connection. During their first joint interview as a couple in July, Fox revealed that she thought the Big Time Adolescence actor was her “twin flame” from the moment they laid eyes on each other.

“They’ve had a ‘thing’ since they met and this natural born connection, which is why they’re so attracted to one another,” the insider adds. “She loves his swagger and personality and he loves how much she understands him and of course, he finds her to be drop dead gorgeous.”