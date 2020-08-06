Can’t keep their hands to themselves. Randall Emmett and fiancée Lala Kent divulged what it is like to double date with Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, who met on the set of his directorial debut.

“Let me tell you the joke I make about our double dates, and they know I say this to their face: Going on a double date with Megan and Colson, it’s like an individual date and a double date,” the producer, 49, told Entertainment Tonight on Thursday, August 6. “The first half is very ‘double date.’ Everybody is conversing, we’re having fun, we’re laughing. The second half, they don’t even know our name. They’re just glued to each other!”

Emmett noted how their spark grew while filming Midnight in the Switchgrass. “They’re very passionate about one another and very happy, and I mean, it’s really sweet to see that I had a little hand in that,” he explained. “The chemistry was second to none, but I just thought, I’m a great director! I didn’t know there were these undertones and all that, and now, we spend a lot of time with them since they’ve been together and it’s really sweet and beautiful, and I’m really happy for both of them.”

Kent, for her part, hosted the couple on her “Give Them Lala … With Randall” podcast in July, at which time Fox, 34, referred to Kelly, 30, as her “twin flame.” The Vanderpump Rules star, 29, gave the Transformers actress the opportunity to cut portions of the episode if she felt she “spoke too freely.”

“I told her, ‘I’m gonna send you this episode. I want you to listen to it before we put it out,’” she recalled. “And she gave full approval and said, ‘I love everything about it. Send it out.’”

According to Kent, she has become quite close to Fox, who offered to be her doula when she gets pregnant.

The New Girl alum and Kelly sparked romance rumors in May amid her split from husband Brian Austin Green. The BH90210 alum, 47, trolled Fox earlier this week after she gushed over the musician on Instagram. “Achingly Beautiful Boy,” she wrote on Wednesday, August 5. “My heart is yours.”

Green, in turn, shared photos of his sons with Fox — Noah, 7, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 4 — as well as his son with ex Vanessa Marcil, Kassius, 18. He captioned the post, “Achingly beautiful boys … My heart is yours.”