Machine Gun Kelly Says He Doesn’t See Himself Dating Anyone But Megan Fox

Officially off the market! Machine Gun Kelly is fully committed to making his relationship with his girlfriend, Megan Fox, work for the long haul.

The “Concert for Aliens” rapper, 30, appeared on the Friday, August 14, episode of Thirst Tweets for BuzzFeed Celeb, where he reacted to flirty tweets about himself.

One fan wrote to him, “Machine gun kelly I just wanna let you know am free this sunday to go on a date just let me know if ur free sunday cause I am free and would like to take you on a date.”

Kelly replied, “I’m locked in already right now,” adding, “No dates for me. Probably ever.”

The “Bad Things” rapper also mentioned his relationship with the Transformers star, 34, when he read another steamy tweet from a fan.

“I would let machine gun kelly suck my toes maybe,” the person wrote to which Kelly responded, “Like I said, I’m only sucking one pair of toes.”

Us Weekly confirmed in June that the Texas native and Fox are dating after meeting three months earlier on the set of their film, Midnight in the Switchgrass.

In July, the New Girl alum told Lala Kent and Randall Emmett on their “Give Them Lala … With Randall” podcast that she felt an instant “electricity” with Kelly when they first met.

“I was like, ‘Who is going to play this role?’ And [Emmett] was like, ‘Oh, we just got Machine Gun Kelly,’ and immediately, I was like, ‘Uh oh,'” she recalled. “I could feel that some wild s–t was going to happen to me from that meeting, but I wasn’t yet sure what. I just felt it like, deep in my soul.”

Their relationship comes in the wake of Fox’s split from her husband, Brian Austin Green. The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 47, revealed in May that the pair had called it quits after nearly a decade of marriage.

“I will always love her,” he said on his “… With Brian Austin Green” podcast at the time. “And I know she will always love me and I know as far as a family what we have built is really cool and really special.”

Green appeared to troll Fox’s new romance earlier this month after the Jennifer’s Body star shared a selfie via Instagram with Kelly. “Achingly Beautiful Boy. My heart is yours,” she wrote alongside the photo.

Hours later, the Don’t Blink star posted a slideshow of photos featuring his son Kassius, 18, whom he shares with his ex Vanessa Marcil, and his sons Noah, 7, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 4, whom he shares with Fox.

“Achingly beautiful boys … My heart is yours,” he captioned the post.