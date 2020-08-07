Brian Austin Green Laughs Off Troll Who Slammed Him for ‘Smearing’ Megan Fox

No time for haters. Brian Austin Green is brushing off trolls who slammed him for appearing to shade his estranged wife Megan Fox‘s romance with Machine Gun Kelly.

The Transformers actress, 34, shared a black-and-white selfie with the “Bad Things” rapper, 30, via Instagram on Wednesday, August 5. “Achingly Beautiful Boy … My heart is yours,” she captioned the photo of the pair standing next to each other with towels around their waists.

Hours later, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 47, caused a stir after he posted photos via Instagram of his four kids. Green shares son Kassius, 18, with his ex Vanessa Marcil, and sons Noah, 7, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 4, with Fox.

“Achingly beautiful boys … My heart is yours,” the BH92010 alum wrote alongside the slideshow.

One user wasn’t amused with Green mimicking Fox’s caption. “It appears @brianaustingreen is setting the stage for a custody battle, and he’s playing the ‘devoted father’ role while smearing the mother of his children, amazing how many people are falling for his little act,” the person commented on the post, to which the actor replied with a crying laughing emoji.

Another person wrote, “Now we know why she broke up with you. Your children must be more mature than you. Move on,” while a third user commented, “Dudes [sic] in his late 40s being salty his wife left him and is with someone younger and much more attractive? Dude move on.”

The Los Angeles native replied to all the remarks with a crying laughing emoji for each comment.

Green announced in May that he and the Jennifer’s Body star had called it quits on their marriage after nearly 10 years. “I will always love her,” he explained on his “… With Brian Austin Green” podcast at the time. “And I know she will always love me and I know as far as a family what we have built is really cool and really special.”

Us Weekly broke the news in June that Fox and Kelly are officially dating just three months after meeting on the set of their film, Midnight in the Switchgrass.

Green, for his part, has been spotted with models Courtney Stodden and Tina Louise in the wake of his split from Fox. The Don’t Blink star and Louise, 39, ended their romance in July after one month of dating.