Dance dance resolution! Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox don’t seem to be bothered by Brian Austin Green seemingly shading their relationship.

The “Bad Things” rapper, 30, shared a video via Instagram on Thursday, August 6, of himself and Fox, 34, listening to his new song, “Concert for Aliens.” Kelly and the Transformers star mouthed the lyrics as the “Candy” rapper starts to headbang. Fox, meanwhile, throws her head back and smiles.

“Who’s coming to the Concert for Aliens??” Kelly captioned the post.

Hours earlier, Green, 47, appeared to troll his estranged wife’s romance with Kelly via Instagram after she posted a black-and-white selfie with the Texas native.

“Achingly Beautiful Boy. My heart is yours,” Fox wrote alongside the snapshot.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum followed up her post with a slideshow featuring his son Kassius, 18, whom he shares with his ex Vanessa Marcil, and his sons Noah, 7, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 4, whom he shares with Fox. “Achingly beautiful boys … My heart is yours,” he captioned the post.

Green announced in May that he and the New Girl alum had split after nearly a decade of marriage.

“I will always love her,” he said on his “… With Brian Austin Green” podcast at the time. “And I know she will always love me and I know as far as a family what we have built is really cool and really special.”

One month later, Us Weekly confirmed that Fox was dating Kelly, whom she met on the set of their film, Midnight in the Switchgrass, in March. The Tennessee native told Lala Kent and Randall Emmett on their “Give Them Lala … With Randall” podcast in July that she felt an instant “electricity” with the “Bloody Valentine” rapper when they first met.

“I was like, ‘Who is going to play this role?’ And [Emmett] was like, ‘Oh, we just got Machine Gun Kelly,’ and immediately, I was like, ‘Uh oh,'” she recalled. “I could feel that some wild s–t was going to happen to me from that meeting, but I wasn’t yet sure what. I just felt it like, deep in my soul.”