Can you say relationship goals? Megan Fox supported boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly and his new music in more ways than one as he dropped his latest record, Tickets to My Downfall.

On Friday, September 25, the Big Time Adolescence actor, 30, released a 15-track album with two brief interludes: “Kevin and Barracuda (Interlude) and “Banyan Tree (Interlude).” The first features a phone call with Kelly’s close friend Pete Davidson, while the second interlude highlights a conversation with the Transformers actress, 34.

“Oh, my god. Did you drink a lot of tequila? Is that what it was?” Fox teases on the track. “Do you like, remember the stuff that you do with me? OK, I don’t know ’cause you’re so high or like, you get really drunk, so I don’t know if you remember it.”

As music builds in the background, Kelly responds, “Of course I do. I cherish it. I burn other memories just to make room for those ones. … Because also if the world was coming to an end, I don’t wanna close my eyes without feeling like I lived.”

The night before the album was released, the couple got cozy at a celebration dinner at The Dream Hotel in Los Angeles. Kelly wore a white jumpsuit covered in colorful writing while the New Girl alum dressed in a leather jacket and ripped black jeans.

Us Weekly confirmed in June that the Midnight in the Switchgrass costars were “officially dating” and “referring to one another as boyfriend and girlfriend” after weeks of speculation. One month earlier, Brian Austin Green revealed that he and Fox had called it quits at the end of 2019 after nearly 10 years of marriage. The former couple share three sons: Noah, 7, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 4.

“I will always love her, and I know she will always love me. I know as far as a family what we have built is really cool and really special,” Green, 47, said on his “… With Brian Austin Green” podcast in May. “She’s been my best friend for 15 years and I don’t want to lose that.”

Fox’s romance with the “Bloody Valentine” artist quickly heated up, with the Jennifer’s Body star even going so far as to call Kelly her “twin flame.” The pair sat down for their first joint interview as a couple in July and gushed about their “almost” instant connection.

“The second that I was in a room with him … I knew right away that he was what I call a twin flame,” Fox said on the “Give Them Lala … With Randall” podcast with Lala Kent and Randall Emmett. “Instead of a soul mate, a twin flame is actually where a soul has ascended into a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time. So we’re actually two halves of the same soul, I think. And I said that to him almost immediately because I felt it right away.”

The next month, Kelly admitted that he couldn’t see himself with anyone else during a playful game of Thirst Tweets for BuzzFeed Celeb. “I’m locked in already right now,” he said. “No dates for me. Probably ever.”

