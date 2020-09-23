Dream come true! Machine Gun Kelly imagined what it would be like to have pal Pete Davidson by his side if the rapper ever marries girlfriend Megan Fox.

“You’re gonna get married, I think. That’s my prediction,” Howard Stern told Kelly, 30, during the Wednesday, September 23, episode of The Howard Stern Show. “You’re gonna marry Megan. I think this is gonna happen, and I think Pete’s gonna be your best man. Am I correct?”

The actor (real name Colson Baker) was immediately on board with the idea. “Whoa, that’s cool,” he replied. “Yeah, I’m down with that.”

Stern, 66, then suggested that Davidson’s track record with A-list women — including Ariana Grande, Kate Beckinsale and Kaia Gerber — means he should not get too close to Fox, 34. “Don’t let that big d–k energy around your girlfriend,” he quipped. “You listen to me. I’m serious.”

However, Kelly was unbothered by the assertion. “That’s not something I’m worried about,” he said.

The “Bloody Valentine” singer was first linked to Fox in May after they met on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass. Later that month, her estranged husband, Brian Austin Green, confirmed his marriage to the New Girl alum was over. The duo share sons Noah, 7, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 4.

Elsewhere in his interview with Stern, Kelly opened up about his love-at-first-sight connection with the actress. “I didn’t know what that was until me and her made eye contact,” he revealed. “That’s when I was like, ‘Whoa.’”

The musician noted that he fell “in love for the first time” with Fox, despite his past relationships. “It was my first experience with being open to love and stuff like that,” he explained. “I definitely wasn’t set up to believe that that’s something that could ever exist.”

Kelly then detailed a moment when he and the Transformers star were preparing for their longest time apart yet amid a hurricane warning. “It sounds crazy but we talked to this tree. … I asked this tree, ‘You gotta move this hurricane. I have to have one more day with this person. I can’t leave early,’” he recalled. “I felt like the whole universe at that point could feel … that I was fighting for love. I woke up the next day and the hurricane was over.”