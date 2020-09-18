Major milestone! Machine Gun Kelly was excited to hear his “Bloody Valentine” song play on the radio for the first time— and he had girlfriend and video costar Megan Fox by his side to celebrate with him.

The “Bad Things” rapper, 30, posted an Instagram video on Thursday, September 17, listening to the hit track playing on SiriusXM as he drove his car. As he panned over to the 34-year-old Jennifer’s Body actress, she was shown rocking out and singing along.

“Just heard ‘Bloody Valentine’ on the radio for the first time!!!” he captioned the post, adding that his upcoming fifth studio album, Tickets To My Downfall, “drops in 8 days 😬 😬 .”

In the cute post’s geotag, he wrote: “Love Story.”

Kelly, born Colson Baker, and Fox costarred in his “Bloody Valentine” music video in May after they were first spotted out together earlier that month. The viral visual featured the New Girl alum tying up Kelly and covering his mouth with duct tape, and she also placed her foot on top of his face and force-fed him.

The music video dropped two days after Fox’s estranged husband, Brian Austin Green, confirmed their split following 10 years of marriage. “It sucks when life changes and something that you’re used to, that you’ve been doing for 15 years, you try and not get rid of but you change,” the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 47, said on his “…With Brian Austin Green” podcast. “There’s the unknown aspect … there’s that pit in my stomach.”

Green added, “I really don’t want Megan and I to be at odds … she’s been my best friend for 15 years and I don’t want to lose that.”

Us Weekly broke the news in June that Kelly and Fox are “officially dating.” The pair have “gotten more serious” and are “enjoying spending more and more time together and have a strong connection,” a source said at the time.

Fox shares sons Noah, 7, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 3, with Green. Meanwhile, Kelly shares his 12-year-old daughter, Casie, with ex Emma Cannon.

An insider exclusively told Us that Kelly “has met Megan’s kids” already and she’s currently “coparenting in a healthy way” with Green “as best as they can.”

