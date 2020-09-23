Up next? Lala Kent explained why she wouldn’t be surprised by Megan Fox joining the pregnancy club.

“Everyone’s getting pregnant,” the Vanderpump Rules star, 30, exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, September 22, when asked about the actress, 34, starting a family with boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly. “So I would not be shocked.”

While the reality star is expecting her and Randall Emmett’s first child together, Fox is already the mother of Noah, 7, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 4, with her estranged husband, Brian Austin Green. The Jennifer’s Body star has already given Kent tips for when her baby girl arrives.

“I love Megan because she’s, like, so into the Earth,” the Give Them Lala Beauty creator explained to Us. “The advice she gave me is the second that it is born, I need to have its chart read so that I know how my baby is going to look at me and I can deal with that baby accordingly. I’m actually super into it. I’m doing it. That’s cool.”

She and Emmett, 49, announced in a “Give Them Lala … With Randall” podcast episode earlier this month that they have a little one on the way. They revealed the sex of their baby-to-be with the help of a pink parachute on Saturday, September 19.

The producer already shares daughters London and Rylee with his ex-wife, Ambyr Childers, and Kent earned their favor by giving them cupcakes, she joked.

“I let them know, ‘I am not here to tell you what to do. I’m just here to love you and be cool,’” the Bravo personality explained to Us, adding, “I definitely bring down the hammer [though].”

Emmett chimed in, saying his fiancée is “way more strict” than he is with his two kids. “She really spends the time and the attention and gives them the love and the cuddles,” the Florida native explained. “I love the girl bond that three of them have. I’m very blessed that they have this relationship. … They’re just a little gang, and they cut me out of a lot of things now.”

Kent has recently been hanging out with Fox while the Tennessee native films Midnight in the Switchgrass, Emmett’s directorial debut. The Transformers star split from Green, 47, in May and referred to Kelly, 30, as her “twin flame” two months later.

The rapper “has met Megan’s kids,” a source exclusively told Us earlier this month. “Brian is pretty protective of them.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi