Singing his praises! Megan Fox showered Machine Gun Kelly with compliments after he performed on Saturday Night Live for the first time.

“SNL week. Best performance that show has ever seen,” the actress, 34, captioned three photos of herself and the singer, 30, out and about in New York City via Instagram on Sunday, January 31.

Kelly (real name Colson Baker) took the stage at the famed Studio 8H on Saturday, January 30, to perform “My Ex’s Best Friend” and “Lonely” from his latest album, Tickets to My Downfall, while John Krasinski hosted the first episode of 2021.

Fox was clearly impressed with the rapper, but many Instagram users trolled her in the comments section of her post for calling Kelly’s performances the greatest in the NBC variety show’s 46-season history. They pointed out that Prince, David Bowie, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, Nirvana, Queen, R.E.M. and countless other music greats had paved the way with groundbreaking performances over the years.

While the punk rocker’s night did not go perfectly — he wrote via Instagram that “the whole lighting board and set up we had for the performance crashed” seconds before he went on the air — he still had the “best night ever” on stage with his band and best friend Pete Davidson.

Fox was Kelly’s biggest supporter in the days leading up to the episode. She joined him at multiple rehearsals and even sparked engagement rumors when she was spotted wearing a massive ring outside the show’s studio on Thursday, January 28. However, she later clarified on her Instagram Stories that it was costume jewelry inscribed with the words “F–k You.”

The couple met on the set of their upcoming movie, Midnight in the Switchgrass. Us Weekly broke the news of their relationship in June 2020 after the Transformers star’s split from her now-estranged husband, Brian Austin Green, with whom she shares sons Noah, 8, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 4.

Fox joked to Nylon in November 2020 that dating Kelly, who battled substance abuse in the past, was like “being in love with a tsunami or a forest fire.” Later that month, he revealed that he started going to therapy.

“The commitment to change is inspiring, and I think will reverberate through the universe and definitely through my family,” the musician, who shares daughter Cassie, 11, with ex-girlfriend Emma Cannon, told Interview magazine. “I can see it already with the people around me. The willingness to finally be happy with my own self has invited a much more vibrant energy around us than before.”