Pucker up! John Krasinski hosted Saturday Night Live for the first time on Saturday, January 30, and Pete Davidson gave him a warm welcome.

During his opening monologue, the Jack Ryan star, 41, fielded questions from the audience about The Office and his onscreen romance with costar Jenna Fischer (Pam Beesley).

“Kiss Pam. I need you to kiss Pam. That is what I need to see today,” Saturday Night Live cast member Kenan Thompson said to the actor.

Krasinski explained, “Guys, here’s the deal: Pam’s not real. She’s played by Jenna Fischer. We’re just friends and we are married to other people.”

Davidson, 27, appeared on stage to help the Massachusetts native out. “I think they really need for someone to be Pam,” the King of Staten Island star said. “I think we’ve got to give them what they want, Jim. Jim, you gotta kiss Pam.” The two locked lips and then shared a laugh about the skit.

The A Quiet Place actor paid tribute to The Office once more during the episode, sharing a version of the sitcom’s instrumental theme song with lyrics.

The January 30 episode of Saturday Night Live featured musical guest Machine Gun Kelly — a close friend of cast member Davidson. The musician, 30, performed two emotional songs, “My Ex’s Best Friend” and “Lonely.” The latter was written in tribute to the Houston native’s late father and aunt.

Kelly’s father died in July 2020. He opened up about the loss shortly after via Twitter, revealing that he’d been struggling. He claimed, however, that he received a sign from his father after his death. “Haven’t slept right since. It’s been two weeks since my pops passed. I woke up today with a missed call from him,” he shared at the time.

The rapper continued, “My girl [Megan Fox] said spirits communicate through electromagnetic waves because moving physical objects is harder. What the f–k.”

At the end of the episode, Kelly gathered with the show’s cast and Krasinski for one final send-off. After the director thanked viewers for tuning in, the “Forget Me Too” singer and Davidson shared a massive hug, captured on camera. The comedian knocked his pal to the ground, sending Krasinski running to help them up. The moment was shared by a fan account on Instagram with the caption, “Them falling and getting up. Love their friendship so much.”