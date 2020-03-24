From cubicle mates to lifelong friends, the cast of The Office has continued to reconnect since the comedy came to an end in 2013.

Fans were introduced to Michael Scott (Steve Carell) and his band of Dunder Mifflin paper company workers in 2005 — the show ran for nine seasons — and 15 years later, the cast is still close.

Over the years, John Krasinski and Jenna Fischer, a.k.a. TV lovebirds Jim Halpert and Pam Beesly, have reunited to support one another’s career.

Best friends Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak, who played Kelly Kapoor and Ryan Howard, have attended many Oscars parties side by side.

In February 2020, Krasinski admitted that the show was “absolutely everything” to him and revealed that if a reboot were to happen in the future that he would be on board.

“I mean it is my beginning and my end. I’m pretty sure at the end of my career I’ll still be known for Jim,” the Boston native told Esquire in its March 2020 issue. “It was the first creative family I’ve ever had. In many ways, they will always be the most important people in that most important experience in my career. So yeah, if they did a reunion, I would absolutely love to do it.”

A few months prior, in October 2019, Fischer teamed up with Angela Kinsey (who played Angela Martin) for “The Office Ladies” podcast. Throughout their show’s history, the pair have interviewed many of their former costars.

Kinsey has made a point of sharing all of her reunions with her followers, no matter where they take place.

From a Dancing With the Stars meet up to support Kate Flannery (who played Meredith Palmer) to spending time with her former accountant friends Brian Baumgartner (Kevin Malone) and Oscar Nunez (Oscar Martinez), the Louisiana native knows fans love the cast reunions as much as she does.

NBC began talking about possibly getting the gang back together in 2017, and Kinsey told Us Weekly exclusively at the time that she would sign on again in a heartbeat.

“I would love it, but I have no idea,” she told Us in October 2017. “Everybody is doing so many things, but sign me up! It was such an amazing chapter in my life.”

The comedy also starred Rainn Wilson as Dwight Schrute, Leslie David Baker as Stanley Hudson, Phyllis Smith as Phyllis Vance, Creed Bratton as Creed Bratton, Ellie Kemper as Erin Hannon, Ed Helms as Andy Bernard, Paul Lieberstein as Toby Flenderson.

Scroll below to see all of the reunions between the former Office costars over the years.