Clearing the air! Jenna Fischer had the perfect response to a fan’s uncomfortable question about the ring she got from former costar John Krasinski while filming The Office.

The Indiana native, 46, shut down a long-running rumor among devotees of the NBC comedy series after a nosy fan asked if she still wore the prop engagement ring that Krasinski, 40, gave her on the show. “It’s a weird question but I kept hearing that you do,” the fan commented on a photo of Fischer and her husband, Lee Kirk, “having a Shelter-in Date” amid the coronavirus outbreak.

“What a terrible rumor! Of course not!” the actress responded with a laughing emoji. “I wear the ring my actual husband of 10 years gave me!”

The Hall Pass star reportedly admitted to host Jay Leno on a 2013 episode of The Tonight Show that she kept her character Pam’s engagement ring after The Office wrapped its ninth and final season. Fischer addressed the story four years later, telling confused Twitter followers, “While true that I kept the engagement ring Jim gave to Pam, it was a silver prop ring, not worth $5,000, and I do not wear it in real life.”

It’s no secret that Pam Beesly and Jim Halpert are one of the most beloved TV couples in recent history, and the actors who portrayed them had an undeniable chemistry that brought Pam and Jim’s love to life. During a 2016 appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Fischer admitted that there was a connection between her and Krasinski that went beyond the show.

“John and I have real chemistry,” she said at the time. “There’s a real part of me that’s Pam and a real part of him that’s Jim, and those parts of us were genuinely in love with one another. But in real life, we aren’t totally Pam and totally Jim, so in real life, we’re not a perfect match.”

Though their onscreen chemistry made fans swoon, Fischer and Krasinski each had their own off-camera love stories. The Actor’s Life: A Survival Guide author married Kirk in 2010 and later welcomed son Weston, 8, and daughter Harper, 5. She was previously married to James Gunn from 2000 to 2008. Krasinski, for his part, tied the knot with Emily Blunt in 2010. They share daughters Hazel, 6, and Violet, 3.