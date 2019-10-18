



Pam and Jim are done? Not so fast.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Thursday, October 17, Jenna Fischer addressed Chrissy Teigen‘s recent theory that claims that 10 years after The Office‘s Jim Halpert (John Krasinski) and Pamela Beesly got married, they were probably divorced.

“[They’re] together!” Fischer, 45, told Cohen on the show. “They are together.”

On October 13, Teigen, 33, posted a poll on Twitter to ask The Office fans their thoughts about the show’s beloved couple. “It has been 10 years since Jim and Pam got married,” she wrote. “Do you think they are still together, separated, divorced or open marriage?”

Seventy percent of the voters chose “together,” but the model didn’t agree. “Guys I’m loving your endless love optimism here but I didn’t ask what you HOPE for, I asked what you actually think,” the Lip Sync Battle cohost wrote. “I think they’re together but Philly Jim likes a taste of the high life and bottle service with athletes and Pam still can’t figure out her phone so he never has to answer FaceTimes and he never gets caught. Pam is unhappy but content with their income and children so she’s like whatever and draws things for Etsy like cozy home signs (wait is this me).”

She then noted: “Phyllis and Bob are def still together. Dwight and Angela still together. Michael and Holly definitely together. Mathematically (i got a C+) SOMEONE here has to be divorced. It’s Jim and Pam.”

During Fischer’s late-night appearance, she was joined former costar Angela Kinsey. The women, who just launched the “Office Ladies” podcast, gave their own predictions about what was happening with the characters today.

Angela Martin and Dwight Schrute (Rainn Wilson) have “had many Schrute babies — they’re everywhere,” Kinsey, 48, said of her character’s trajectory. Michael Scott (Steve Carell) and Holly Flax (Amy Ryan) are “happily married and they have two kids,” Fischer added.

However, not every couple remains. Kelly Kapoor (Mindy Kaling) and Ryan Howard (B.J. Novak) are “on-again, off-again,” Fischer guessed.

The Office aired on NBC from 2005 to 2013. It’s currently streaming on Netflix.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!