John Krasinski Would ‘Absolutely Love’ to Do a Reunion of ‘The Office’

Paging Jim Halpert! John Krasinski would “absolutely love” to participate in a reunion of The Office, the NBC sitcom that made him a household name.

“The Office was absolutely everything to me,” the actor, 40, says in the March issue of Esquire. “I mean it is my beginning and my end. I’m pretty sure at the end of my career I’ll still be known for [his character] Jim. That was my first experience with Hollywood. It was the first creative family I’ve ever had. In many ways, they will always be the most important people in that most important experience in my career. So yeah, if they did a reunion, I would absolutely love to do it.”

In the interview, Krasinski also reveals the career uncertainty he felt after the Emmy-winning show ended in 2013. “The Office was so big at the time, but I think a lot of people were afraid to cast certain cast members in anything else because they were just known as that one thing, which I completely understood,” he says. “It wasn’t an aggressive anger towards it. It was just a reality that I think I wasn’t, if I’m honest, genuinely prepared for.”

Luckily for the Boston native, he has transitioned into dramatic fare in recent years — leading the 2016 action thriller 13 Hours; writing, directing and starring in the 2018 horror pic A Quiet Place and this year’s sequel; and returning to TV in the Amazon drama Jack Ryan. Behind the camera, he has also earned three Emmy nominations for the Paramount reality competition Lip Sync Battle, which he cocreated.

Krasinski, who has two children with wife Emily Blunt, previously endorsed the idea of an Office revival two years ago, musing about the prospect in a February 2018 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “Oh my god, are you kidding? I would love to,” he said at the time. “I’d love to get that gang back together.”

At the time, NBC was mulling a reboot of the comedy with a mix of old and new cast members, according to multiple reports. Angela Kinsey, who played Dunder Mifflin employee Angela Martin on the show, enthused over the idea in an October 2017 interview with Us Weekly. “I would love it, but I have no idea,” she said at the time. “Everybody is doing so many things, but sign me up!”