This may be the “one time” viewers get to see Pete Davidson lip-syncing! The Saturday Night Live star brings his A-Game during the Thursday, March 22, episode of Lip Sync Battle, covering Justin Bieber’s “One Time” in Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek.

After breaking out into a surprise performance of Bieber’s hit, the 24-year-old comedian admits to LL Cool J that performing the song was “insanely embarrassing.” He then turns to the crowd: “That was very embarrassing for me. I hope you liked it!”

Of course, he knew he had to bring his top performance — the Staten Island native is competing against award-winning singer Michael Bolton — so the competition is definitely real!

This isn’t the first time Davidson has taken on Bieber. He actually participated in the Comedy Central Roast of the pop star in March 2015. “I lost my dad on 9/11, and I always regretted growing up without a dad until I met your dad, Justin. Now I’m glad mine’s dead,” he said to Bieber at the time. Davidson’s never been afraid of low blows!

Lip Sync Battle airs on Paramount Network Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET.

