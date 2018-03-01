Happy Birthday, Justin Bieber! Ever since the baby-faced Canadian burst onto the scene in 2009 with his hit “Baby” and made Beliebers out of all of us, we’ve been captivated by his ever-changing style — hairstyles, that is. From is bowl cut that kickstarted his career to the bleach-blond shag of his more rebellious years and everything in between, the Biebs has managed to pack many different hair looks into his 24 years. Keep scrolling to see the impressive evolution of Bieber’s locks!