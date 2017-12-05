The Best ‘Saturday Night Live’ Sketches of 2017

Saturday Night Live tackled — and managed to bring a few laughs to — a variety of issues during 2017. From sexual harassment anthem ‘Welcome To Hell’ to Melissa McCarthy’s Sean Spicer impression to mocking Kendall Jenner’s infamous Pepsi commercial, check out the best SNL sketches of the year.

Welcome To Hell

Since the Harvey Weinstein sex scandal broke in October, dozens of sexual harassment allegations against men in Hollywood have come to light and nothing described the controversy better than “Welcome To Hell,” a song about being a woman today.

“This ain’t a girl group. We just travel in a pack for safety,” Aidy Bryant sang during the catchy tune about sexual harassment that also featured Kate McKinnon, Cecily Strong, Leslie Jones, Melissa Villaseñor and guest host Saoirse Ronan.

Sean Spicer Press Conference

McCarthy made multiple appearances as the White House Press Secretary on SNL this year, but her first appearance in February was her most memorable. “I’d like to begin today by apologizing on behalf of you to me,” McCarthy yelled, mimicking Spicer. “And that apology is not accepted!”

Papyrus

Guest host Ryan Gosling’s character Steven just couldn’t get over the 2009 hit movie Avatar using the Papyrus font for its logo, and now SNL fans will ever look at the font — or the store — the same way ever again.

Pepsi Commercial

After Jenner made headlines for starring in a Pepsi commercial that included the model handing a police officer a soda to calm a protest in April, SNL mocked the company in a sketch where Beck Bennett played a director sharing the concept to concerned family and friends.

Strong’s brief cameo as Jenner on the phone with sister Khloé Kardashian — “I stop the police from shooting black people by handing them a Pepsi … I know, it’s cute, right?” — was the true highlight.

Weekend Update: Tina Fey on Protesting After Charlottesville

Former SNL head writer and University of Virginia alum Tina Fey returned to Weekend Update to discuss the violent white supremacist rallies in Charlottesville in August.

“It broke my heart to see these evil forces descend on Charlottesville,” Fey said, before telling Americans to stay home and eat an cake instead of joining any other white nationalist marches. “Most of the women I know have been doing it once a week since the election,” she joked.

Celebrity Family Feud: Super Bowl Edition

McKinnon’s Justin Bieber, guest host Kristen Stewart’s Gisele Bündchen and Jones breaking character as Samuel L. Jackson were the standouts in SNL’s Celebrity Family Feud: Super Bowl edition spoof.

The sketch also starred Kenan Thompson reprising his role as Feud host Steve Harvey, Bobby Moynihan as Patriots coach Bill Belichick, Bennett as NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and Villaseñor as Super Bowl halftime performer Lady Gaga.

Kellywise

CNN host Anderson Cooper (played by Aledx Moffat) had a scare when Trump’s counselor Kellyanne Conway (played by McKinnon throughout the season) channeled the It character Pennywise.

“It’s me. Kellyanne Conway. But you can call me Kellywise. Kellywise the dancing clown,” McKinnon said in a full-face of clown makeup.

“What did you do to your makeup?” Moffat’s Cooper asked. “I toned it down,” she answered. “Put me on TV.”

