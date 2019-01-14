Talk about a loving husband! John Krasinski was all smiles on Sunday, January 13, when he accepted the Critics’ Choice Award for Best Sci-Fi or Horror Movie for A Quiet Place, which he wrote, directed and starred in alongside wife Emily Blunt.

“I just wanted to say thank you to all the incredible kindness that has been shown to this film – the critics, but most of all, everybody that has seen and loved this movie,” Krasinski, 39, said, with his wife standing behind him. “It means the absolute world to our crew and to our cast and to no one else more than me. I got to make a movie about a love story, and a love letter to my kids and I got to do it with the love of my life by my side. So, I’m pretty sure it doesn’t get much better than that!”

The Mary Poppins Returns star, 35, and the Office alum share two daughters: Hazel, 4, and Violet, 2.

He recently explained why he was calling the film a “love letter to my kids” in an interview with HelloGiggles. “This is truly a story about, ‘What would you really do for your children in order to protect them?’ The family stuff is so emotional for me,” he said in April 2018.

Blunt agreed: “The character is so close to home for me. That’s what I want for my kids: to infuse their lives with happiness and protect them at all costs. What this mother experiences would be my deepest fear. So, it was very personal. I think there was so much we could draw from.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!