They’re practically perfect in every way! John Krasinski knows he’s the luckiest man in the world to be married to Emily Blunt.

The Office alum, 39, doted on the Mary Poppins Returns star, 35, via Twitter on Thursday, January 3, after a fan tweeted photos of the British actress and wrote, “@johnkrasinski got really lucky with this one.”

Krasinski reshared the sweet post and added, “Oh… Don’t I know it!”

The 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi actor and the Golden Globe nominee haven’t shied away from making public affirmations of love. Krasinski told Entertainment Weekly in November that watching Blunt in Mary Poppins Returns brought him to tears because of her exceptional performance.

“We’ve always kept our work live and our personal life separate, so I can see her full potential in everything she does and I know that she’s, in my opinion, the best there is,” he gushed to the publication at the time. “She has the unique capability to do anything that she wants so brilliantly, that I knew that this wouldn’t be something that she couldn’t do.”

The A-list couple, who tied the knot in 2010 and share daughters Hazel, 4, and Violet, 2, “are very much in love,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in December. “It’s the subtle ways they connect with each other through their facial expressions, body language and touch. There’s not much distance between them when they’re in a room. They keep an eye on each other.”

Despite their busy schedules, the Quiet Place stars also “have a great family life” and have tried to establish a regular routine for their little ones. “Most of the time, there just normal parents taking their kids to birthday parties and playdates,” added the insider. “On the weekend, they’re all out having brunch and playing at the park.”

