Ready to wed! While Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly were eager to take the next step in their romance amid the rapper’s romantic proposal earlier this month, she was “very surprised” by the timing, a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly.

“She had no idea it was coming,” the insider tells Us of the Tennessee native, 35, and the Dirt star, 31. “The two performed a ritual involving their blood to symbolize the two of them becoming one.”

The pair confirmed their engagement news on January 12, less than two years after they started dating.

“In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree. We asked for magic,” the Jennifer’s Body actress captioned an Instagram post at the time. “We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma.”

Fox continued in her post: “Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him. And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes. …and then we drank each other’s blood 1.11.22.”

The “Bloody Valentine” crooner (real name Colson Baker) designed a custom bauble for his fiancée with two stones, to denote both of their birthstones, on two magnetic bands of thorns that “draw together as two halves of the same soul,” he explained via Instagram.

The duo were first linked in May 2020 after meeting on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass. At the time, Fox had yet to announce her split from Brian Austin Green, with whom she shares sons Noah, 9, Bodhi, 7, and Journey, 5. The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 48, confirmed weeks later that the pair had separated after nearly 10 years of marriage.

Fox filed for divorce that November as her romance with Kelly continued to go strong. The California native, for his part, has since romanced Dancing With the Stars’ Sharna Burgess.

The estranged couple have remained committed to coparenting their sons amid their respective relationships, staying supportive of one another’s new loves.

“Of course he’s happy for her,” a second insider told Us of Green earlier this month. “They talk about their kids and that’s it.”

With the Masked Singer alum’s blessing, the newly engaged pair are gearing up for their wedding.

“They want to throw a wedding that really defines them, it will be one not to miss,” the first source explains.

For the latest on the pair’s engagement and future wedding plans, watch the exclusive video above and pick up the newest issue of Us Weekly on newsstands now.