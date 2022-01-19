It’s all good! Brian Austin Green is “nothing but supportive” of Megan Fox following her engagement to Machine Gun Kelly, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“Of course he’s happy for her,” the insider reveals, noting that the exes are “coparenting well” as they attempt to “keep it that way” for their children. “They talk about their kids and that’s it.”

Green, 48, who shares Noah, 9, Bodhi, 7, and Journey, 5, with Fox, 35, won’t “ever say anything negative” about his estranged wife’s new romance, the source notes.

Last week, the Jennifer’s Body actress revealed that the musician, 31, popped the question.

“In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree. We asked for magic,” Fox captioned an Instagram video of the proposal on January 12. “We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma.”

She continued: “Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him. And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes. …and then we drank each other’s blood 1.11.22.”

The “My Ex’s Best Friend” performer showed off the engagement ring that he chose for Fox in his own post, writing, “‘Yes, in this life and every life. Beneath the same branches we fell in love under, U brought her back to ask her to marry me. I know tradition is one ring, but I designed it with Stephen Webster to be two: the emerald (her birth stone) and the diamond (my birth stone) set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love. 1-11-2022.”

The couple originally met on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass in March 2020 when Fox was still married to Green. After the Transformers star was photographed spending time with Kelly two months later, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum confirmed that he and Fox decided to go their separate ways after 10 years of marriage.

“Neither one of us did anything to each other,” the Dancing With the Stars alum during his “… With Brian Austin Green” podcast in May 2020. “She’s always been honest with me and I’ve always been honest with her. And I know she will always love me and I know as far as a family, what we have built is really cool and really special. So we decided let’s make sure we don’t lose that. That no matter what we’re always friends with each other and we’re a united front with the kids.”

Two months later, Fox and Kelly made headlines when they candidly addressed their growing connection in their first joint interview.

“The second that I was in a room with him … I knew right away that he was what I call a twin flame,” the Tennessee native recalled during the July 2020 episode of the “Give Them Lala … With Randall” podcast. “Instead of a soul mate, a twin flame is actually where a soul has ascended into a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time. So we’re actually two halves of the same soul, I think. And I said that to him almost immediately because I felt it right away.”

Green, for his part, has moved on with DWTS‘ Sharna Burgess. “They’ve both clearly moved on and are happy in their own relationships,” a second source previously told Us. “They’ve found soulmates essentially and are focusing on their own personal relationships now.”

With reporting by Diana Cooper