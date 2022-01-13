Coparenting their cuties! Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green welcomed three children before they split in 2020.

The former couple became parents in 2012 when their first child, Noah, arrived, two years after their Hawaii nuptials. Bodhi and Journey were born in 2014 and 2016, respectively.

Between babies No. 2 and 3, the Transformers star filed for divorce from the BH90210 alum — but the exes reconciled ahead of their youngest child’s arrival. In May 2020, the duo ultimately called it quits.

“I will always love her,” the actor, who also shares son Kassius with ex Vanessa Marcil, said during an episode of his “…With Brian Austin Green” podcast at the time. “And I know she will always love me, and I know as far as a family what we have built is really cool and really special.”

While the California native moved on with Dancing With the Stars’ Sharna Burgess later that same year, Fox got engaged to Machine Gun Kelly in January 2022.

“In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree. We asked for magic,” the actress captioned her Instagram reveal at the time. “We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma. Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him. And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes. …and then we drank each other’s blood 1.11.22.”

In a post of his own, the rapper wrote, “Yes, in this life and every life. Beneath the same branches we fell in love under, I brought her back to ask her to marry me. I know tradition is one ring, but I designed it with Stephen Webster to be two … as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love.”

The Texas native, who has a daughter of his own named Casie, met Fox’s kids in 2020, a source exclusively told Us Weekly in September of that year. “Brian is pretty protective of them,” the insider added.

