A mystical feeling! Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have not stopped talking about their once-in-a-lifetime connection since they started dating in May 2020.

The pair met in March of that year on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass, and though it took a couple months for their relationship to turn romantic, they both knew right away that they had something special.

“I’m locked in already right now,” the rapper said in August 2020, replying to a fan who asked him on a date during an episode of BuzzFeed Celeb’s Thirst Tweets. “No dates for me. Probably ever.”

The “Drunk Face” singer has also said that Fox has been helpful as he works through his drug addiction recovery. “When you have a partner, mine being Megan, sitting there with you on those dark nights when you’re sweating and not being able to figure out why you’re so in your head, to help you get out of your head and put it in perspective, that really, really helps,” he told Interview magazine in November 2020.

The Jennifer’s Body star, meanwhile, called the musician her “twin flame” just one month after Us Weekly confirmed that the duo were a couple.

“Megan and MGK have gotten more serious and are officially dating and referring to one another as boyfriend and girlfriend,” an insider told Us in June 2020. “They’re enjoying spending more and more time together and have a strong connection.”

Within months of their romance kicking off, Kelly (real name Colson Baker) said that Fox had made him a “better” person. “I think the universe caught on to me wanting to make a change,” he told NME in October 2020. “It was like, ‘Maybe we won’t make this a reality; maybe we’ll make this ironic.’ Instead of the downfall, go ahead and have the biggest rise of your f–king life.”

In February 2021, the Hope & Faith alum cemented the duo’s relationship with an unusual gift: a necklace containing a vial of her blood.

“Well, she was actually going out of town to film a movie. This was really new in our relationship,” the Bird Box star told Ellen DeGeneres in May 2021. “I didn’t have a passport either. So, she was going out to Bulgaria so I was kind of freaking out, like, ‘You’re gonna leave and I can’t even come see you.’”

Kelly carries the pendant with him when he doesn’t wear it. “Some people give, like, a handkerchief to their partner or whatever,” he added. “She gave me her DNA.”

Keep scrolling to see everything Fox and Kelly have said about their soulful relationship: