Love hurts — literally. Machine Gun Kelly has ensured that Megan Fox will never, ever want to take her engagement ring off of her finger. How, you ask? Well, turns out the 31-year-old singer designed the 35-year-old actress’ diamond band to draw blood if it were ever removed

“The bands are actually thorns,” the “Bloody Valentine” singer said in an interview with Vogue. “So if she tried to take it off, it hurts … love is pain!”

The whole prickly aspect isn’t the only unique part of Fox’s rock. The two-stone emerald and diamond piece is also emblematic of the pair’s kindred spirits.

“The concept is that the ring can come apart to make two rings. When it’s together, it’s held in place by a magnet,” he explained. “So you see how it snaps together? And then it forms an obscure heart.”

A ring that’s capable of drawing blood is actually pretty par for the course for the couple. In fact, Fox revealed that they drank each other’s blood as part of their engagement on January 11. Normal stuff, right?

The Midnight in Switchgrass star also walks around wearing a vile of the Transformers actress’ blood. During a May 2021 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Kelly revealed that at the beginning of their relationship Fox gave him a pendant filled with her blood so that she was always with him.

“Some people give, like, a handkerchief to their partner or whatever. She gave me her DNA,” he quipped to the talk show host.

Fox may have added to Kelly’s accessory arsenal, but the fashion influence goes both ways. Fox has had quite the style transformation since starting her relationship with the musician. She told Vogue that her hubby-to-be’s “eccentric” look has “freed me up to express myself more.”

In a September 2021 interview with the New York Post, Fox revealed that she lets Kelly take the lead determining their couple style. “He’s always wearing something insane, so I’m heavily influenced by whatever he pulls out of his closet,” she explained.

While the pair appear to color coordinate for just about every awards show and outing, Fox revealed that the matchy-matchy moments aren’t intention. “We just wanted to go together kind of and then people sort of decided that we were matching,” she told the outlet. “I guess sometimes we did literally match, but it wasn’t a planned thing, it just sort of flowed.”