Chapter closed. Megan Fox is looking to the future after reaching a divorce settlement with Brian Austin Green more than one year after they announced their split.

“Megan has moved forward with her life and is pleased with the outcome of the divorce settlement,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly, adding that the 35-year-old actress is “thankful for the guidance she had during the divorce from her attorney, Laura Wasser.”

The insider confirms that there wasn’t a prenup between Fox and Green, 48, but the divorce has been finalized. The pair tied the knot in June 2010 and went on to welcome three sons, Noah, 9, Bodhi, 7, and Journey, 5, ahead of their 2020 split.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum announced in May 2020 that he and the Jennifer’s Body actress had called it quits after nearly 10 years of marriage. (The twosome briefly broke up in August 2015 but were back together by June of the next year.)

“It sucks when life changes and something that you’re used to, that you’ve been doing for 15 years, you try and not get rid of but you change,” Green said on his “…With Brian Austin Green” podcast in May 2020. “I really don’t want Megan and I to be at odds. … She’s been my best friend for 15 years and I don’t want to lose that.”

Earlier this week, Us confirmed that a judge signed off on the exes’ legal paperwork on Tuesday, February 8. According to TMZ, the former spouses agreed to joint legal and physical custody of their three children. Fox’s maiden name has also been restored, per court documents.

The news comes less than one month after Machine Gun Kelly and Fox got engaged and Green’s girlfriend, Sharna Burgess, revealed her pregnancy.

The Transformers actress was first linked to the 31-year-old rapper (whose real name is Colson Baker) in May 2020 after meeting on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass a few months prior. The couple announced their engagement in January, with a source later telling Us, Fox had “no idea it was coming.”

The Anger Management alum, for his part, has been dating Burgess, 36, since late 2020. The couple competed as partners on season 30 of Dancing With the Stars in 2021. Last month, a source exclusively told Us that Kelly’s proposal to Fox wasn’t going to “speed up” when Green popped the question to the Aussie dancer.

“They’ve talked about marriage and future plans for sure. Sharna seems to be the one who wants it to happen sooner than later because she wants to start having kids,” the insider said in January. “She can’t wait to have a family of her own.”

Burgess debuted her baby bump on February 4 with photos taken while on vacation in Hawaii. The new baby will be Green’s fifth child, as he also shares 19-year-old son Kassius with ex-fiancée Vanessa Marcil.

