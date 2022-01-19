Not in a rush. Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess are taking their romance “at their own pace” after the actor’s estranged wife, Megan Fox, announced her engagement to Machine Gun Kelly, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“Machine Gun Kelly’s proposal to Megan isn’t going to speed up when Brian proposes to Sharna,” the insider reveals, noting that Green, 48, and Burgess, 36, are “not comparing their relationship” to other couples around them. “[Brian] and Sharna are very happy and committed to each other.”

According to the source, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum is “very in love” with the professional dancer as they look forward to their future together.

“They’ve talked about marriage and future plans for sure. Sharna seems to be the one who wants it to happen sooner than later because she wants to start having kids,” the insider says. “She’s been having baby fever with all the Dancing With the Stars babies — it’s cute to see. She can’t wait to have a family of her own.”

Green, for his part, is “not at that stage yet” as he focuses on his professional career and his divorce from Fox. The insider adds that a proposal will happen when the pair are ready.

The Anger Management alum confirmed his split from the Jennifer’s Body actress, 35, in May 2020 after 10 years of marriage. At the time, Fox was photographed spending time with Kelly, 31, following their involvement in Midnight in the Switchgrass.

Green, who shares Noah, 9, Bodhi, 7, and Journey, 5, with Fox, went public with Burgess after a PDA-packed Hawaiian vacation in December 2020. The Australia native later reflected on her growing romance with Green and whether the topic of marriage had come up for the couple.

“[Marriage] was a deal-breaker for me,” Burgess exclusively told Us in October 2021, referring to their discussion as the “grown-up thing” to do. “I was really grateful that he was open to that. He even brought it up. He said with the right person then yes. And I do want marriage and babies, what a fairy tale. So I needed to know.”

That same month, the pair celebrated their one-year anniversary after being eliminated from season 30 of Dancing With the Stars.

“1 year of accepting me in a way I’ve never been loved before ❤️ #damnimlucky,” Green captioned an Instagram snap with his girlfriend, who wrote in her own post, “He doesn’t ‘make me happy,’ I was already happy before him. But holy s–t does he amplify the f–k out of my happy. #1year.”

Fox, for her part, revealed earlier this month that Kelly had proposed during a recent trip to Puerto Rico.

“In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree. We asked for magic,” the Transformers star wrote alongside an Instagram video of the special moment on January 12. “We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma.”

She continued: “Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him. And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes. …and then we drank each other’s blood 1.11.22.”

With reporting by Diana Cooper