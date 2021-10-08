Babies on the brain! Brian Austin Green’s four kids have started asking him and girlfriend Sharna Burgess whether they are going to have children together.

“It’s really cute,” the Dancing With the Stars pro, 36, exclusively told Us Weekly of Kassius, 19, Noah, 9, Bohi, 7, and Journey, 5, on Thursday, October 7, while promoting her PETA partnership. “When that time comes, I would love a girl, but we’ll see.”

The Aussie noted that she and the actor, 48, are “not trying to rush” their relationship.

“Just because we’re in love doesn’t mean it’s for sure that we’re going to make it to the kids stage,” the ballroom dancer, who went public with her and Green’s romance in December 2020, told Us. “We hope so. We hope it’s endgame. We want it to be endgame, but both of us can’t promise those things early on, especially to [his] kids.”

However, after one month of dating, Burgess did speak to the Los Angeles native about the possibility of having kids and getting married.

“That was a deal breaker for me,” she explained to Us, calling their talk the “grown up thing” to do. “I was really grateful that he was open to that. He even brought it up. He said with the right person then yes. … And I do want marriage and babies, what a fairy tale. So I needed to know.”

The “… With Brian Austin Green” podcast host shares his teenager with ex Vanessa Marcil and his little ones with Megan Fox, who he was married to for nearly 10 years before their 2020 split. The kids have all been watching their dad compete on season 30 of DWTS with Burgess.

“They’re super impressed with their daddy,” the season 27 winner told Us on Thursday. “He’s doing a great job. They’re proud of him … the more and more he does.”

On top of dancing with Green in front of a live audience every Monday, Burgess has been hard at work supporting PETA’s campaign to stop people from going to SeaWorld.

“Animals are not for our entertainment,” the Burn the Floor star told Us. “They are not ours to teach them tricks and to abuse them and withhold food from them to make them do what we want them to do. They did not ask for that. They are supposed to be in the wild in their own habitat, just like we are our own environment now. And I hope that this campaign can have people truly begin to understand that and just not buy a ticket.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi