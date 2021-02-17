Loving life with Leo! Witney Carson gave birth to her baby boy in January 2021 and has been posting pictures of the little one ever since.

“After a really hard 24-hour labor and an unexpected C-section, we are all healthy and well,” the Dancing With the Stars pro captioned a black-and-white hospital photo of herself and husband Carson McAllister holding their infant’s hand. “We are so grateful, and we’ve been soaking up every moment with our perfect angel boy. Thank you for all the prayers.”

The Utah native exclusively told Us Weekly about her “traumatic” birth experience the following month, saying that she pushed for more than two hours before opting for a C-section.

“I was fully dilated and the baby just did not want to come out,” the choreographer told Us in February 2021. “He just was, like, stuck underneath my pelvis for so long. His heart rate started going really high. So we had to do an emergency C-section and obviously, we did whatever was right for the baby.”

The dancer did not feel “prepared” for the procedure, explaining, “I had in my head that I was not going to do that at all. We’re just really happy that he’s healthy. That’s the most important thing.”

Carson went on to call her son a “sweet little boy” and gushed about his early milestones. “He is so strong. If he’s on his tummy, he’s up with his head the entire time,” the Emmy winner told Us. “He is very alert. He will stare into your eyes … He loves the contrast of lights. He loves bath time.”

The season 19 winner wed McAllister in January 2016 and announced four years later that she was pregnant with her first child. “Baby McAllister coming Jan 2021!!!!!” Carson wrote via Instagram in July 2020. “We can’t even contain our excitement and joy right now. … We love this little bean so much already and we can’t wait to start this beautiful chapter in our lives!”

In October 2019, the So You Think You Can Dance alum exclusively told Us how “baby hungry” she was. “Every time I see a baby it breaks my heart,” Carson said at the time. “I want one.”

Keep scrolling to see Carson’s cutest photos of her family, from their Super Bowl festivities to her postpartum pride.