Welcome to the world! Witney Carson gave birth on Monday, January 4, to her and husband Carson McAllister’s first child.

“After a really hard 24-hour labor, and an unexpected C-section … we are all healthy and well,” the Dancing With the Stars pro, 27, captioned a black-and-white Instagram photo of her son’s hand. “We are so grateful and we’ve been soaking up every moment with our perfect angel boy. Thank you for all the prayers!”

Carson announced in July that she was pregnant. “Baby McAllister coming Jan 2021!!!!!” the Utah native captioned an Instagram photo of herself holding a positive pregnancy test and an ultrasound shot with a smile. “We can’t even contain our excitement and joy right now. … We love this little bean so much already and we can’t wait to start this beautiful chapter in our lives!”

The following month, the couple revealed the sex of their little one with blue confetti cannons.

The dancer exclusively told Us Weekly about her pregnancy symptoms in August, explaining, “I thought I was going to be totally not sick and just fine. I thought I was going to be one of those, like, glowing moms that just loves pregnancy. I do love it, but I am much sicker than I thought I would be for sure. So I think that was a little bit surprising. Everything I expected has not been what it is.”

The Emmy winner received “great” advice from fellow DWTS pro Peta Murgatroyd ahead of her baby’s arrival. “She was like, ‘Just take every moment not for granted,’” Carson went on to tell Us at the time. “She was very encouraging and very powerful.”

When the season 19 winner hit the 26th week of her pregnancy, she wrote via Instagram that her baby-to-be was kicking “nonstop.” Carson added, “He’s got a huge appetite and is getting bigger by the day! I’m enjoying every ache, pain and jab to the ribs because he’s so worth it.”

She and McAllister began dating during their senior year of high school. The pair tied the knot in January 2016 in Utah, three months after their engagement.

“My love of four years @carson.mcallister proposed last night, and I feel like the luckiest, happiest woman in the world,” Carson captioned her Instagram reveal in October 2015. “It was perfect, he’s perfect. #engaged.”