Bumping along! Witney Carson announced her pregnancy in July and has been giving glimpses of her budding belly ever since.

“Baby McAllister coming Jan 2021!!!!!” the Dancing With the Stars pro, 26, captioned her Instagram reveal. “We can’t even contain our excitement and joy right now. … We love this little bean so much already and we can’t wait to start this beautiful chapter in our lives!”

In the reveal, the Utah native held out a positive pregnancy test and ultrasound photo while her husband, Carson McAllister, kissed her cheek.

Fellow ABC personality Lindsay Arnold commented, “YAY!! I am so excited for you guys!! And so excited to be mamas together,” while Nikki Bella wrote, “Awww yay! Love this!! Congratulations!! So excited for you and this journey!!”

Carson and Arnold, also 26, have been getting tips from Peta Murgatroyd ahead of their baby’s arrivals, the season 19 winner told Entertainment Tonight later that same month.

“She’s so excited for us. She’s really great,” the So You Think You Can Dance alum told the outlet at the time of the actress, 34, who shares her son, Shai, with Maksim Chmerkovskiy. “She’s just giving us some positive encouragement. She’s like, ‘Just enjoy every single moment. Even if you’re sick, just be so grateful for this baby. It’s the best time of your life.’”

With Arnold just a few weeks ahead of Carson, the season 25 winner has been sharing her words of wisdom as well. “[Arnold] has been so great through this process,” Carson explained. “We were talking yesterday, and I’m like, ‘So you’re kind of the guinea pig.’ She’s like, ‘I’m fine, I’ll try it out first and let you know how it goes.’”

She and McAllister wed in January 2016 in Utah. Three years later, Carson exclusively told Us Weekly that they wanted to start a family “so bad[ly].” She added, “We’re not really putting a timestamp on it, just when we feel ready. I get so baby hungry though. Like, every time I see a baby it breaks my heart. I want one.”

Keep scrolling through Carson’s pictures of her baby bump, from bathing suit shots to mirror selfies.