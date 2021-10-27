Compare and contrast! Witney Carson shared a throwback baby bump photo while celebrating nine months with son Leo.

“Nine months in versus nine months out,” the Dancing With the Stars pro, 28, captioned a Wednesday, October 27, Instagram slideshow. “Can you believe it?”

The choreographer snapped a mirror selfie in a sports bra and sweats in the first slide of the social media upload. In the second, her and Carson McAllister’s baby boy held his mom’s hand while sporting a checkered sweater.

The So You Think You Can Dance alum gave birth to the little one in January, writing via Instagram: “After a really hard 24-hour labor, and an unexpected C-section … we are all healthy and well. We are so grateful and we’ve been soaking up every moment with our perfect angel boy. Thank you for all the prayers!”

The Utah native wed McAllister, also 28, in January 2016, and they announced Carson’s pregnancy news four years later.

“Baby McAllister coming Jan 2021!!!!!” the then-expectant star captioned a July 2020 Instagram reveal. “We can’t even contain our excitement and joy right now. … We love this little bean so much already and we can’t wait to start this beautiful chapter in our lives!”

Now that Leo has arrived, the couple want more kids. Earlier this month, the Emmy winner told her season 30 partner, Mike “The Miz” Mizanin, that she sees herself having four total.

The Latin ballroom dancer had a “traumatic” birth the first time around, exclusively telling Us Weekly in February that she “pushed for two and a half hours” and her infant “just did not want to come out” despite her being fully dilated.

Carson explained at the time: “He just was, like, stuck underneath my pelvis for so long. His heart rate started going really high. So we had to do an emergency C-section and obviously we did whatever was right for the baby.”

The season 19 DWTS winner’s recovery was a “humbling one,” she said, adding, “My body’s used to that extreme, push it to the limit, 24 hours a day, all day, [action]. … I had so many wrong expectations. Like, I think I just went in with such high expectations. I’m going to have a great birth. I’m going to recover so quickly. I’m going to bounce back. And it just was the complete opposite of what I thought.”