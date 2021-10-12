DWTS’ Witney Carson Reveals How Many Kids She Wants With Carson McAllister

Baby fever! Witney Carson wants a big family with husband Carson McAllister after welcoming son Leo in January.

While talking to season 30 Dancing With the Stars partner, Mike “The Miz” Mizanin, about his two daughters, Monroe, 3, and Madison, 2, during the Monday, October 11, episode, Carson, 27, said that she “seriously might have four [kids].”

The Utah native wed McAllister in January 2016 and announced their pregnancy news four years later.

“Baby McAllister coming Jan 2021!!!!!” the season 19 DWTS winner wrote via Instagram in July 2020. “We can’t even contain our excitement and joy right now. … We love this little bean so much already and we can’t wait to start this beautiful chapter in our lives!”

Leo arrived six months later, and ever since, the new mom has been candid about her postpartum journey, including recovering from her C-section.

“I remember the day after I had the C-section, and the nurses were getting me out of the hospital bed I cried & thought to myself, ‘I’ll never recover from this!’” the So You Think You Can Dance alum told her Instagram followers in February. “Your body just does not feel normal. It does not feel the same, so I am just really looking forward to starting to work out and hopefully feeling a little bit more normal but it’s starting to get a little bit better and obviously it’s so worth it. … I was and am SO proud of this body, that it protected and nurtured this little human.”

Now that the choreographer is back at work, Leo has been supporting his mom as she films season of DWTS with Mizanin, 41. Carson called the 9-month-old her “good luck charm” last month.

“On the downlow he helps me with all my choreo,” she added in a separate social media upload. “Can’t express how special it is to have him here and to share this experience with my son! I love you so much Leo boy.”

Fellow ballroom pro Lindsay Arnold has also been bringing her 11-month-old daughter, Sage, on set. As for Artem Chigvintsev, the Russian native’s son, Matteo, 14 months, is home with Nikki Bella and hilariously broke his mirrorball trophy last month.

“Teo and I will get your trophy fixed!!!” the Total Bellas star, 37, captioned an Instagram video in September. “Lol oooppss ha! We gotta a strong boy here!!”