Bonding with their baby boy! Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev have been showing off their son, Matteo, since welcoming him in July 2020.

“7/31/20,” the former professional wrestler wrote via Instagram the following month. “Our baby boy is here and we couldn’t be HAPPIER and more in LOVE! Everyone is safe and healthy.”

The Dancing With the Stars pro added with a post of his own at the time: “Proud of my love @nikkibella.”

Since Nikki’s twin sister, Brie Bella, gave birth to her and husband Daniel Bryan’s second child, a son named Buddy, less than 24 hours later, Nikki gushed about their “tag team” via Twitter.

“I beat her,” the new mom wrote in August 2020. “As you can imagine everyone said it was my baby & mines competitive side that kicked in! I can’t wait for our Bellas Boys to grow up together! … Such a beautiful learning experience, still is, and wow a love like this! Everything you all have said it would be! I’ve never smiled so much with such little sleep. I’m in heaven! I’m so happy!!”

Nikki went on to call the Russian dancer “the best dad,” tweeting, “Our baby boy is so lucky. I didn’t think I could love him even more, but goodness I fell more in love with him the past few days. I feel so blessed. Can’t wait for the day to officially makes us a family.”

She and Chigvintsev kept their son’s name under wraps until announcing it later that same month, as well as his middle moniker, Artem. “My life is so complete,” Nikki captioned a family photo at the time.

As for Brie and Bryan, who also share daughter Birdie, their newborn son’s name was inspired by family members. “Buddy Dessert Danielson,” Brie wrote via Instagram. “Named after Bryan’s Dad and his middle name is pronounced Desert after my Nana’s maiden name. He came into our lives in such a special way we wanted to name him after some special people.”

