Welcome to the world! Nikki Bella shared throwback photos from her son Matteo’s July birth on Thursday, November 12.

“The most incredible moment of my life and [Artem Chigvtinsev’s] life,” the former professional wrestler, 36, captioned the Instagram slideshow.

In the social media upload, the Total Bellas star gazed down at her baby boy in the hospital with the Dancing With the Stars pro, 38, at her side. Bella wore a face mask in the pics and an Instagram user asked if she gave birth with it on.

“When you push, they take it off and then it goes right back on!!” the California native replied. “It was wild.”

The “Bellas Podcast” cohost’s twin sister, Brie Bella, also posted hospital photos on Thursday with her and husband Daniel Bryan’s now-3-month-old son, Buddy. “Can’t wait to relive all the special moments again [on Total Bellas],” she wrote.

Brie, also 36, gave birth to her son in August, less than 24 hours after Nikki welcomed Matteo.

“How about that tag team!” the new mom tweeted later that same week. “I can’t believe Brie and I had boys less than 24 hours apart! Honestly only us! Lol. And that I beat her. As you can imagine everyone said it was my baby and mines competitive side that kicked in! I can’t wait for our Bellas Boys to grow up together!”

The E! personalties’ sons already have a special bond. “They have, like, their own like little twin language,” Nikki exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, November 11. “They’re both going to probably talk at seven months would be my guess or maybe earlier. I don’t know that, but they sound like little whales. It’s so cute.”

Nikki added that Matteo and Buddy are both “very strong” and “so athletic,” which Chigvintsev spoke to Us and other reporters about on Monday, November 9.

“Right now, it’s hard to tell because today he literally had this playground with the animals hanging and today, he tore the monkey,” the Russia native said of the 3-month-old potentially following in his or Nikki’s footsteps. “I was like, ‘Oh, my God.’ I can’t believe he just did that. But at the same time, he moves his legs so fast. Maybe a runner? I don’t know.”

Keep scrolling to see Nikki’s first photos with Matteo.