From proud aunt to proud mom! Nikki Bella gave birth to her and fiancé Artem Chigvintsev’s baby on Friday, July 31.

“7/31/2020 Our baby boy is here and we couldn’t be HAPPIER and more in LOVE! Everyone is safe and healthy,” she captioned a photo showing her son’s tiny hand. The new arrival came a day before Bella’s twin sister, Brie Bella, gave birth to her own son.

The Dancing With the Stars alum shared the same photo on Instagram, writing, “7/31/2020 please welcome our precious baby boy Chigvintsev proud of my love @thenikkibella.”

The Total Bellas star, 36, announced in January that she was pregnant with her first child — and her sister Brie was also pregnant with baby No. 2. (Brie, also 36, and her husband, Daniel Bryan, previously welcomed their daughter, Birdie, in 2017.)

“This life just wants you and I to be twinning at everything we do lol and even though we were shocked, beyond shocked, here’s another journey that I am so grateful to God to have you by my side,” Nikki captioned her Instagram reveal at the time. “You have already been the best teacher! And Bird too lol making sure I drink a lot of water and telling me my belly is getting big. Goodness I love her so!”

The reality star went on to write, “I can’t even begin to describe to all of you how happy I am! I’M GOING TO BE A MOM!! It’s something I have wanted to be my whole life.”

Throughout her pregnancy, Nikki kept her social media followers updated on her baby bump progress and symptoms, from hair loss to swollen feet.

In May, Nikki spoke candidly about pregnancy sex, calling her baby bump a “boner-crusher” to the Dancing With the Stars pro, 37, noting that he was reluctant to have sex with her.

“[I’m] so horny,” Nikki revealed during a “Total Bellas Podcast” episode at the time. “I literally had to tell him today, ‘When I wake up at 3 a.m. and you’re sound asleep, I literally masturbate next to you.’ … I make sure that he’s, like, breathing really hard so he won’t wake up because I’m too lazy to get out of bed. But I’m like, that’s the only way I get some.”

She and the Russian dancer got engaged in November 2019 and shared proposal pictures two month later. Nikki previously dated John Cena on and off from 2012 until they called off their engagement in April 2018.