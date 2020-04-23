Nikki Bella’s new normal! The reality star opened up about her latest pregnancy symptom ahead of her first child’s arrival.

“I don’t think my feet have ever been this swollen in my entire life, but I can’t even walk anymore,” the Total Bellas star, 36, said in her Wednesday, April 22, Instagram Story. “This is so sad. I’m 15 weeks away from my due date. Does this happen this far out?”

The Incomparable coauthor then touched her baby bump, saying, “Worth it.”

The “Total Bellas Podcast” cohost announced in January that she and her fiancé, Artem Chigvintsev, have a little one on the way.

“I can’t even begin to describe to all of you how happy I am! I’M GOING TO BE A MOM!!” the California native captioned her Instagram reveal at the time. “It’s something I have wanted to be my whole life. I was definitely shocked when I found out. And so nervous! I wasn’t expecting it and felt I wasn’t ready but this journey of life is unpredictable. I thank God every day and night for bringing this amazing blessing and miracle into my life! I am already SO IN LOVE!!”

Nikki’s twin sister, Brie Bella, announced at the same time that she and her husband, Daniel Bryan, are expecting baby No. 2. The pair previously welcomed their daughter, Birdie, now 2, in 2017.

“We have the exact same symptoms,” she told Us Weekly exclusively earlier this month. “We were so nauseous our first trimester and I was never sick with [my daughter], Birdie ever. [Nikki and I had] morning sickness all day long. We felt like we had car sickness.”

Her sister chimed in, “Everything is so new. … I guess I just didn’t realize how all these body changes would feel. And I don’t just mean outer, but inner. There are days I really get rocked and exhausted and my body’s going through so much. … It’s just in this shock. It’s just tough.”

Nikki has been documenting her symptoms on social media since her pregnancy reveal, from hair loss to brown spots.