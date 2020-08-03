Neck and neck! Nikki Bella joked about giving birth one day before her twin sister, Brie Bella.

“How about that tag team!” Nikki, 36, tweeted on Monday, August 3. “I can’t believe Brie & I had boys less than 24 hours apart! Honestly only us! Lol. And that I beat her. As you can imagine everyone said it was my baby & mines competitive side that kicked in! I can’t wait for our Bellas Boys to grow up together!”

The new mom went on to write that her first few days with her son “have been truly incredible,” gushing, “Such a beautiful learning experience, still is, and wow a love like this! Everything you all have said it would be! I’ve never smiled so much with such little sleep. I’m in heaven! I’m so happy!!”

The California native called her fiancé, Artem Chigvintsev, “the best dad.” Nikki tweeted, “Our baby boy is so lucky. I didn’t think I could love him even more, but goodness I fell more in love with him the past few days. I feel so blessed. Can’t wait for the day to officially makes us a family.”

The couple announced their son’s birth on Sunday, August 3. “7/31/2020,” Nikki captioned her Instagram reveal. “Our baby boy is here and we couldn’t be HAPPIER and more in LOVE! Everyone is safe and healthy.”

Later that same day, Brie, also 36, posted a picture of her and husband Daniel Bryan’s infant, writing, “It’s a BOY!!! 8-1-2020. We are overwhelmed with joy and everyone is healthy!!!”

Chigvintsev, 38, commented on the social media upload: “Congratulations we are so happy for you and [e]specially [since] it’s a boy. Baby Chigvintsev will have a brother for life.”

The Bella twins announced in January that they were both pregnant and due less than two weeks apart. Brie and the professional wrestler, 39, are also the parents of their 3-year-old daughter, Birdie.