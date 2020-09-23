Missing moments! Artem Chigvintsev spoke candidly about being away from Nikki Bella and their son, Matteo, while filming Dancing With the Stars.

“Right now, the little one is actually in Phoenix and not in Los Angeles because Nicole will have to shoot a few things for Total Bellas,” the Russian dancer, 38, exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, September 22, after the latest episode of the ABC show. “The [last] couple of days, I have pretty much [been], like, just by myself, which I find very, very lonely. I used to come home and just hold a bundle of joy in my hands. And it really [was] just the most amazing thing.”

His partner, Kaitlyn Bristowe, chimed in that Chigvintsev’s 1-month-old “woke up to watch” their dance.

“He did,” the DWTS pro confirmed. “There was a big watch party today in Phoenix [with] Nicole, her sister, [Brie Bella], and all the babies. He was actually awake to see the dance. I was like, ‘Yes, let’s go!’”

The couple welcomed their baby boy in July. The following month, the Strictly Come Dancing alum confirmed his return to DWTS for season 29 after being cut from the cast the previous year.

“Artem is on Dancing With the Stars and that has left me alone with Matteo and because of [the coronavirus pandemic], I don’t have any help,” Nikki, 36, said on the “Total Bellas Podcast” episode at the time. “It’s just me.”

The reality star noted that she had “a little help” from Brie, also 36, and her husband, Daniel Bryan, gushing, “They’ve been amazing.”

On Tuesday, the former professional wrestler gushed about her “incredible family” lending a hand during Chigvintsev’s absence.

“They all even came together to watch and cheer Artem on,” the E! personality captioned an Instagram slideshow. “I was having so much trouble getting Matteo to sleep. Uncle Bryan came to the rescue and Matteo slept so hard! Lol Bryan is literally the baby whisperer it’s amazing! He’s has taught me SO much!”