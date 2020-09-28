Best buds! Nikki Bella and Brie Bella’s sons arrived 24 hours apart and have been bonding ever since.

Nikki and her fiancé, Artem Chigvintsev, welcomed Matteo first in July 2020. “Our baby boy is here and we couldn’t be HAPPIER and more in LOVE,” the former professional wrestler captioned her son’s Instagram debut. “Everyone is safe and healthy.”

Buddy arrived the following day. “It’s a BOY!!!” Brie, who also shares daughter Birdie with her husband, Daniel Bryan, wrote via Instagram in August 2020. “We are overwhelmed with joy and everyone is healthy!!!”

Nikki joked that she “beat” her twin sister, tweeting at the time: “As you can imagine everyone said it was my baby & mines competitive side that kicked in! I can’t wait for our Bellas Boys to grow up together!”

The Total Bellas stars revealed their infants’ names three weeks after giving birth. Brie went into detail about the inspiration behind Buddy’s moniker, explaining, “Named after Bryan’s dad and his middle name, [Dessert], is pronounced Desert after my Nana’s maiden name. He came into our lives in such a special way we wanted to name him after some special people.”

In September 2020, the two-time mom shared the names she and Bryan had considered for a baby girl.

“I wanted Branch for a name,” Brie said in a YouTube video at the time. “People thought I was crazy but I thought Birdie and Branch would just be the sweetest, cutest little girls.”

The California native went on to say her husband was “really drawn to Blossom,” adding, “Obviously you know us always with the B, but we wanted anything that’s, like, nature-inspired. We were torn so we were like ‘OK, if it’s a girl, when we see her, we’ll both feel it. It would either be Branch Dawn or Blossom Dawn.”

The “Total Bellas Podcast” cohosts first shared photos of their little ones hanging out that same month. The newborns posed for pictures with their great-grandma as well as their moms and Birdie.

