What could have been! Brie Bella opened up about the inspiration behind the monikers she and her husband, Daniel Bryan, wanted to give their second child if they had a girl.

“We actually couldn’t really figure out what names we wanted,” the former professional wrestler, 36, said in a Saturday, September 19, YouTube video. “So for a girl, [we] were really torn. I wanted Branch for a name.”

When she and the Washington native, 39, welcomed their daughter, Birdie, now 3, in 2017, Branch was in the Total Bellas star’s “top five” choices. She explained, “People thought I was crazy but I thought Birdie and Branch would just be the sweetest, cutest little girls.”

As for Bryan, the WWE star “was really drawn to Blossom,” the California native added. “Obviously you know us always with the B, but we wanted anything that’s, like, nature-inspired. We were torn so we were like ‘OK, if it’s a girl, when we see her, we’ll both feel it. It would either be Branch Dawn or Blossom Dawn.”

The couple ended up welcoming a baby boy in August and named him Buddy Dessert. “Named after Bryan’s Dad and his middle name is pronounced Desert after my Nana’s maiden name,” Bella explained via Instagram later that same month. “He came into our lives in such a special way we wanted to name him after some special people.”

Buddy wasn’t the only name that she and Bryan considered for a son, the “Total Bellas Podcast” cohost revealed on Saturday.

“Montana was the first place Brian and I had our vacation together and it was actually funny because we hadn’t told anyone we were together,” Bella said at the time. “Montana is just a really special place to us.”

Since their 1-month-old’s arrival, the Incomparable coauthor’s husband has been sleeping their guest room to give “all of [his] attention and energy” to their eldest child. He is “on Birdie’s schedule” and homeschooling her “for fun” while Bella focuses on Buddy.

“[The coronavirus] been a big change for her, not going to school and all her fun little classes,” the Total Divas alum said during a Wednesday, September 16, podcast episode. “And then having Artem [Chigvintsev] and [Nikki Bella] have a baby, [Matteo], and that attention go away, and then us having one. Even though she’s obsessed with Buddy, it’s hard when it’s all about you and then now you’re sharing it all.”