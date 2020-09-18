Switching spaces! Brie Bella’s husband, Daniel Bryan, has been primarily caring for their daughter, Birdie, after her baby brother’s arrival.

“[The coronavirus] been a big change for her, not going to school and all her fun little classes,” the former professional wrestler, 36, said during “The Total Bellas Podcast” episode on Wednesday, September 16. “And then having Artem [Chigvintsev] and [Nikki Bella] have a baby, [Matteo], and that attention go away, and then us having one. Even though she’s obsessed with Buddy, it’s hard when it’s all about you and then now you’re sharing it all.”

Because of that, the couple are making sure that Bryan, 39, gives “all of [his] attention and energy” to their 3-year-old.

The Washington native sleeps in the guest room so that he can be “on Birdie’s schedule,” Brie said, noting that he has also been homeschooling the toddler “for fun.”

Brie gushed, “It’s been amazing, because Bryan’s really taken control with Bird and it’s allowed me to just give all my attention to Buddy. I obviously have my little times with Birdie throughout the day and I make sure I give her all the attention [then], but it’s really kind of helped me not be so stressed out.”

She and Bryan welcomed their baby boy in August and shared the special meaning behind his name the following month.

“Named after Bryan’s dad and his middle name, [Dessert], is pronounced Desert after my Nana’s maiden name,” the California native wrote via Instagram. “He came into our lives in such a special way we wanted to name him after some special people.”

Since welcoming the infant, her husband feels “very lucky” to be home on paternity leave, Bryan said during Thursday’s podcast episode.

As for Brie, the E! personality has been “dying to work out” since becoming a mother of two, adding that she is “13 pounds away from [her] pre-baby weight.”

“Today I am five weeks postpartum and I have one more week until hopefully I am cleared to work out,” Brie said on her Instagram Story earlier this month. “It’s killing me.”