Double take! Nikki Bella posted mother-son photos via Instagram while her fiancé, Artem Chigvintsev, filmed Dancing With the Stars on Monday, October 5.

“Selfie King & Queen,” the former professional wrestler, 36, captioned the slideshow with her and 2-month-old Matteo.

The Russian dancer, 38, commented, “Nicole we have a model baby. That magnum look is everything.”

The “Total Bellas Podcast” cohost’s followers agreed with the DWTS pro, gushing about the little one’s “manly baby face.” One Instagram user wrote, “Matteo is literally a mini Artem that’s insane.”

The couple’s son arrived in July, less than 24 hours before Brie Bella welcomed her second child, Buddy, with her husband, Daniel Bryan.

“How about that tag team!” Nikki tweeted in August. “I can’t believe Brie & I had boys less than 24 hours apart! Honestly only us! Lol. And that I beat her. As you can imagine everyone said it was my baby & mines competitive side that kicked in! I can’t wait for our Bellas Boys to grow up together!”

Chigvintsev has had a “surreal” experience competing on season 29 of DWTS with Kaitlyn Bristowe while the California native is at home with their son, he exclusively told Us Weekly last month.

“It helps to have the most precious little baby at home waiting for me coming back home!” the Broadway star gushed in September. “It definitely [creates] a whole different perspective of life, which I think translates into the dance floor. Every single decision you make, it comes from a whole different place. Before, I might have been kind of bitter about things if I didn’t get my way. Now, it’s like you finally reached the realization that things naturally happen and you just embrace them and make something beautiful.”

That same month, Bristowe, 35, exclusively told Us that Matteo has “definitely” given her baby fever.

“I’m like, ‘OK let’s just win this mirrorball so I can go have babies,’” the former Bachelorette joked.

