Big fans! Witney Carson, Artem Chigvintsev and more Dancing With the Stars pros have little ones cheering them on.

“He helps me on my choreo[graphy],” the Utah native told her Instagram followers of son Leo ahead of the season 30 premiere after joking that the toddler was her 2021 partner. “Can’t express how special it is to have him here and to share this experience with my son! I love you so much Leo boy.”

The Emmy winner was all smiles in the social media upload, holding her baby boy while showing off her bedazzled pink outfit.

The So You Think You Can Dance alum’s former costar Kym Johnson commented, “Super mama! Good luck tonight gorgeous.” Chigvintsev’s fiancée, Nikki Bella, left a string of heart-eye emojis.

The Total Bellas star photographed her and the Russia native’s son, Matteo, with his dad’s DWTS trophy from last season.

“Dada we are so proud of you! Go do what you do best tonight!!” the former professional wrestler wrote via Instagram on Monday. “We are manifesting for you! Back-to-back champ baby. We love you so much! And what we have seen so far has just been incredible. Can’t wait for you and your partner to take everyone’s breath away tonight.”

Lindsay Arnold, who is the mother of daughter Sage, commented, “Omg this is the cutest thing ever.”

Before the season 25 winner welcomed her baby girl in November 2020, she got parenting advice from Chigvintsev and Bella. “It’s just so cool seeing him become a dad and knowing that his life is about to change in that way,” Arnold exclusively told Us Weekly in June 2020. “Then being able to talk with Nikki about like, ‘Did you feel this was this normal?’ It’s nice to have that support system around you.”

The dancer noted that Peta Murgatroyd had been her biggest “inspiration” since the actress, 35, returned to DWTS after giving birth to son Shai in 2017.

“It’s been very cool for me to watch her do that and realize just because I’m having a baby doesn’t mean I’m done with what I love to do,” Arnold gushed at the time.

Keep scrolling to see Sage and more DWTS babies cheering on their parents: