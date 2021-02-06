The struggle is real! Witney Carson opened up to fans how she’s adjusting to life as a new mom in a candid Instagram post on Friday, February 5.

The Dancing With the Stars pro, 27, admitted that she faced some challenges one month after giving birth to her first child.

“My postpartum journey has been anything but glamorous,” Carson’s caption began. “I remember the day after I had the C-section, and the nurses were getting me out of the hospital bed I cried & thought to myself, ‘I’ll never recover from this!’ Even though that thought was so scary for me, I was and am SO proud of this body, that it protected and nurtured this little human. Our bodies are truly amazing. … Here’s to the women!!”

She then posted the pic via Instagram Story, adding, “Postpartum is a BIOTCH lol but so worth it.” In another Story, she went into detail about the unique difficulties of motherhood.

“So in my last post, I talk a little bit about my postpartum journey and how rough it’s been. All the women who have given birth know exactly what I’m talking about,” she said, holding her baby to her chest. “Your body just does not feel normal. It does not feel the same so I am just really looking forward to starting to work out and hopefully feeling a little bit more normal but it’s starting to get a little bit better and obviously it’s so worth it.”

Carson continued, “People are like, ‘You look so tired in your last post.’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, I have had no sleep.'”

The Utah native has been open with fans throughout her journey into motherhood. “Finally wearing real clothes but still in a diaper,” she captioned a January 15 Instagram snap, two weeks postpartum. “Healing from a birth is no joke!”

Carson went on to say that she is “so proud of this body and what it went through to bring this angel boy into this world.”

The former So You Think You Can Dance competitor and husband Carson McAllister welcomed their first child, Kevin Leo — who goes by Leo — on January 3. She announced her son’s birth the following day, detailing her “really hard 24-hour labor,” which ended in an “unexpected” C-section.

“We are all healthy and well,” she confirmed via Instagram at the time. “We are so grateful & we’ve been soaking up every moment with our perfect angel boy. Thank you for all the prayers!”

Days after he was born, Carson explained the meaning behind her son’s name. He was “named after his [late] grandpa [Kevin McCallister] who sent him down to us.”