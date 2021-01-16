Getting real! Witney Carson opened up about her post-baby body nearly two weeks after welcoming son Leo.

“Finally wearing real clothes but still in a diaper 😂,” Carson, 27, wrote via Instagram on Friday, January 15. “Healing from a birth is no joke!”

The Dancing With the Stars pro said she is “so proud of this body and what it went through to bring this angel boy into this world,” sharing a photo of herself holding the newborn. “We are absolutely in love with you little Leo 😭🤍.”

The former So You Think You Can Dance contestant gave birth to her and husband Carson McAllister’s first child, Kevin Leo, who goes by Leo, on January 3. She announced his arrival the following day, revealing she had a “really hard 24-hour labor” that resulted in an “unexpected” C-section.

“We are all healthy and well,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “We are so grateful & we’ve been soaking up every moment with our perfect angel boy. Thank you for all the prayers!”

Two days later, the dancer shared the first photo of her son’s face and revealed the meaning behind his moniker, saying he was “named after his [late] grandpa [Kevin McCallister] who sent him down to us.”

Carson posted a snap of the little man at the hospital with a wooden name plaque with his middle name written on it.

“My little Leo, I love you more than words can express. You are the most precious gift,” she wrote via Instagram. “My life will forever be changed by your sweet spirit. Welcome to the world Leo.”

Earlier this week, Carson introduced her baby to fellow DWTS’ pro Lindsay Arnold’s new bundle of joy, daughter Sage.

The friends met up on Tuesday, January 12, one week after Carson arrived home from the hospital. “He’s so cute and so tiny!” Arnold, 27, said when seeing Leo via Carson’s Instagram Story.

Ahead of the meeting, the Utah native, who welcomed Sage with husband Sam Cusick in November, gushed about visiting the baby.

“I am going to go see baby Leo today! I am so excited for Sage and Leo to meet,” she said via her Instagram Stories. “Seriously, like, I cannot wait to see that cute little boy [and] hug away. I’m so proud of [Witney]. Yea, I’m pretty excited.”