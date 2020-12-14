The sweetest space! Pregnant Witney Carson is ready for her baby boy’s arrival.

“It’s finally here!” the Dancing With the Stars pro, 27, captioned a Friday, December 11, Instagram slideshow. “The nursery is finished, and I could not be more in love with this beautiful room!”

The Utah native was all smiles in the social media upload, cradling her baby bump in a brown dress. She stood beside her son’s crib, which was filled with pillows and a stuffed lion.

Fellow DWTS pro Jenna Johnson called the room “cute,” while Christy Carlson Romano commented, “Gorgeous!”

The Emmy winner is 35 weeks pregnant, and wrote via Instagram earlier this month that she feels like she’s been awaiting her little one for “1500 years.”

Carson shared her and husband Carson McAllister’s pregnancy news in July, writing via Instagram: “Baby McAllister coming Jan 2021!!!!! We can’t even contain our excitement and joy right now. … We love this little bean so much already and we can’t wait to start this beautiful chapter in our lives!”

The pair revealed their baby boy’s sex the following month with a blue confetti cannon and matching powder.

Carson wed McAllister in January 2016 in Utah, exclusively telling Us Weekly three years later that she wanted to start a family with her high school sweetheart.

“We’re not really putting a timestamp on it, just when we feel ready,” the dancer said in October 2019, noting that she was “baby hungry.”

The season 19 winner explained, “Like, every time I see a baby it breaks my heart. I want one. … [Peta Murgatroyd has] been great to coach us through that and give us advice on, like, how she felt while being pregnant and dancing at the same time. That’s a big issue for us. Can you start a family and still have a career and still dance? She’s been really good to mentor us through what we would do when we eventually have kids. She’s been awesome.”

Keep scrolling to see the cute details in Carson’s nursery, from her son’s stuffed animal to a matching framed photo.