



Baby fever! Witney Carson wants to have children “so bad” three years after marrying Carson McAllister.

“We’re not really putting a timestamp on it, just when we feel ready,” the Dancing With the Stars pro, 25, recently told Us Weekly exclusively at Disneyland. “I get so baby hungry though. Like, every time I see a baby it breaks my heart. I want one.”

As she and her high school sweetheart prepare for this next step in their relationship, Carson has been getting advice from fellow DWTS pro Peta Murgatroyd, who shares son Shai, 2, with her husband, Maksim Chmerkovskiy.

“She’s been great to coach us through that and give us advice on, like, how she felt while being pregnant and dancing at the same time,” the So You Think You Can Dance alum told Us. “That’s a big issue for us. Can you start a family and still have a career and still dance? She’s been really good to mentor us through what we would do when we eventually have kids. She’s been awesome.”

Earlier this month, Murgatroyd, 33, told Us about using her experience with Shai to help her costars. “A lot of them have come to me because … they liked how I scheduled [my pregnancy] and how I could get back to work,” the Faith, Hope & Love star explained to Us. “I think women nowadays definitely are wanting to work still and not just be a stay-at-home mom. They still want to have careers, they still want to be out there being successful. I think a lot of them are going to do it really soon. They’re all kind of on the verge of, ‘Yes, let’s do it now,’ or, ‘Let’s wait another six months.’”

Because of that, the actress jokingly predicted “a massive baby boom” on the ABC show, telling Us, “All the girls will be gone, and it’ll just be guys on the pro show.”

As for Carson, her husband “wants a lot of kids” and “four is going to be the max[imum].”

For now, she’s using her sister-in-law’s five children as “birth control.” “[When] I get baby hungry, I’m like, ‘Send the kids over,’ because I’m done after,” she explained.

Dancing With the Stars Disney Night airs on ABC Monday, October 14, at 8 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Kayley Stumpe

